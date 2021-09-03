Portsmouth Police investigating Churchland homicide

Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a homicide near the 4400 block of Hatton Point Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were looking into a homicide on Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the department said they were investigating a scene in the Churchland area of the city, near the 4400 block of Hatton Point Road.

Officials did not share any information about the person who was killed, or if there were potential suspects. There's also no word on when, or how, police think the killing happened.

No other information is available at this time.