How Hampton Roads is working to stop gun violence after recent shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three people were shot in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard, which is by the intersection with Deep Creek Boulevard.

According to the police department, three people showed up at a hospital with gunshot injuries around 11 a.m. They are being treated and are currently in stable condition.

Police are now looking for a blue Honda Accord. They said two people inside are considered of interest.

This shooting comes on the heels of a Norfolk shooting that killed two and injured three others.

"I think that it is really sad what is happening, not only here in Portsmouth, but also in Norfolk," said Pastor Barry Randall.

People are left asking what they can do to stop the violence.

However, community activists want to remind people there are programs in place and getting off the ground working on a long-term solution.

"You have to do it the right way. If you don’t do it early, if you don’t get in and build the foundation and dig deep, then the roof is gonna collapse."

Randall, an activist in Portsmouth, is in the middle of a 12-week program for troubled teens and runs mentorship and tutoring programs. He just held a community basketball game to get kids off the streets.

In Norfolk, activists and police officers hold gun buy-back events, civic leagues are building plans within their communities and the city has brought in the Newark Community Street Team to lay a long-term foundation.

"The reality is that police is only one aspect of the public safety system because you can't have public safety literally without the public," Aqella Sherills told Norfolk's mayor and council on Tuesday.

They will work to train different community groups on how to handle conflict resolution and provide the necessary funding to make sure the work they’re doing is sustainable.

"Intervention comes in when prevention has not succeeded," said another Street Team member.

In Newport News and Virginia Beach, both police departments have installed ShotSpotter technology around the cities.

Newport News police are also working with students to build stronger relationships.

The list goes on here locally across the seven cities.

On the state level, while the 2022-2023 budget has not been passed, former Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $27.4 million to go towards addressing gun violence.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called lawmakers back for a special session starting April 4th to complete the budget.