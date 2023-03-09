Portsmouth neighborhood terrorized by frequent shootings, records show

At least 19 people have been shot on Dale Drive since 2019. Records show police frequent the street for a number of other calls, too.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A killer is still on the run after a Sunday morning double murder in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department will meet with people on Dale Drive Thursday afternoon for a R.E.S.E.T. walk in response to the homicides.

The sight of police in their neighborhood is nothing new to people living on Dale Drive.

Public records show 155 calls for service to Dale Drive in the last year. That includes 31 various calls for assault and a dozen calls for shots fired.

Three people have been killed there within the last year, including this weekend's double homicide and another fatal shooting on Sept. 24, 2022.

Records show 19 people have been shot on Dale Drive since 2019.

"I know a lot of people who got killed over there, in that court over there," a Portsmouth resident told 13News Now this week.

The latest homicides happened just after sunrise Sunday morning when two people were shot and killed.

Detectives want to talk to the man caught on surveillance driving an early to mid-2000s white Lexus ES.

Time-stamped surveillance shows the vehicle entering the parking lot at 6:08 a.m., and leaving at 7:42 a.m., just as police got the call about the shooting.

The Portsmouth Police Department did not immediately respond to our request for a sit-down interview with the police chief.

The city has seen 15 homicides so far this year.