Portsmouth police investigate deadly shooting on Pearl Street

Officials are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Portsmouth police said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Pearl Street Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Pearl Street around 5:30 p.m. They arrived to find an adult woman suffering from a deadly gunshot wound.

Now, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. There's no word on any possible suspects at this time.

