Man arrested after 12-year-old girl is shot in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police say a 12-year-old girl called 911 saying she was shot over the weekend. She is in the hospital and a 61-year-old man is facing charges.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot over the weekend in Portsmouth, police said.

Police say the girl called 911 around 5:13 p.m. Sunday, saying she had been shot. Officers arrived at the 70th block of Decatur Street, where they found the victim. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There's no immediate word on her condition.

After speaking with witnesses, police quickly arrested and charged 61-year-old Alex G. Eduria with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say Eduria is currently being held without bond.