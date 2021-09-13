Man arrested after 12-year-old girl is shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot over the weekend in Portsmouth, police said.
Police say the girl called 911 around 5:13 p.m. Sunday, saying she had been shot. Officers arrived at the 70th block of Decatur Street, where they found the victim. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There's no immediate word on her condition.
After speaking with witnesses, police quickly arrested and charged 61-year-old Alex G. Eduria with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Police say Eduria is currently being held without bond.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. If you know anything that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.