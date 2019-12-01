PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit are continuing to investigate after charging a man for crimes against a minor.

They received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a possible inappropriate relationship between an adult and a juvenile.

After investigating, 25-year-old Tremaine Speller was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this or other crimes, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.