Man and woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a double shooting on Monday afternoon.
Officers found a man and a woman shot at the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard. Medics rushed them to the hospital.
There's no word at this time on their condition, or what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.