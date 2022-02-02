Man shot to death in Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth

Police found a man on Detroit Street with a fatal gunshot wound. His identity wasn't shared. Officials haven't shared any details yet on possible suspects.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Feb. 2, when Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes talked about the best ways to overcome gun violence in Portsmouth.

A man was shot to death in the Port Norfolk area of Portsmouth Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

A tweet from investigators said officers were first called to the 2500 block of Detroit Street before 10 a.m. They found a man there with a fatal gunshot wound. His identity hasn't been released at this time.

Police haven't shared any details yet on possible suspects for this shooting.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the police department at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you might be eligible for a cash reward.