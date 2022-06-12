Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital

The police department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. on Monday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m.

There aren't many details about the shooting that took Trewren's life, but a spokeswoman said officers found the scene at 4100 King Street. That's near an inlet that feeds into the Elizabeth River.

There's no word on who might have pulled the trigger.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call PPD at 757-393-8536 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online.

Crime Line callers can stay anonymous.