Shooting investigation underway near Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police said "three victims have been located with injuries" but only two were taken to the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police say that multiple people are hurt in a shooting incident on Wednesday.

A tweet from the police department said it happened near 2500 Victory Boulevard. The tweet said that "three victims have been located with injuries" but only two were taken to the hospital.

The severity of their injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been released at this time.

No other details were immediately available, and the shooting remains under investigation.