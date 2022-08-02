Man faces multiple charges after assaulting woman in Portsmouth home break-in

Police said the home invasion happened on February 7 at 2:21 p.m. in a home on the 400 block of Mayflower Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Portsmouth, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the home invasion happened on February 7 at 2:21 p.m. in a home on the 400 block of Mayflower Road.

A 70-year-old woman was assaulted and injured during the incident. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police were able to track down the alleged assailant, Kevin Lee Breeding Sr., 54, near the 1400 block of George Washington Highway.

Breeding Sr. has been charged with Burglary, Robbery, Attempted Rape, Abduction, and Credit Card Fraud.