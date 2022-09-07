One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said.
In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m.
Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His next of kin has been notified.
Police said they found another victim almost a mile away near the 1700 block of LaSalle Ave. He was expected to be OK.
Police have not said how White died or the other person was injured, nor how the two cases are connected. There's no word on any suspect information at this time.
As the investigation remains ongoing, police ask that if you have any information that may help detectives to call the Crime Line a 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.