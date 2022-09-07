One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

Two people were found less than a mile apart. One died from their injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m.

Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

Police said they found another victim almost a mile away near the 1700 block of LaSalle Ave. He was expected to be OK.

Police have not said how White died or the other person was injured, nor how the two cases are connected. There's no word on any suspect information at this time.