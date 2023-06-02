Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting outside Portsmouth daycare

22-year-old Angel Peterson-Bryant is charged with accessory after the fact of murder 2nd degree, and also obstruction of justice (material false statements).

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman is facing charges after a man was shot in front of a Portsmouth daycare, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

22-year-old Angel Peterson-Bryant is charged with accessory after the fact of murder 2nd degree, and also obstruction of justice (material false statements).

The charges come a day after 34-year-old Rocco Nixon was shot in front of Gifted Minds Academy on King Street. Police said Nixon was at the daycare to pay a bill when someone shot him. His children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Nixon was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police have not said if they are searching for any other suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.

Peterson-Bryant is currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.