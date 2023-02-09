Police release surveillance pictures of Portsmouth homicide suspects

Two suspects are seen on surveillance footage at the scene of a shooting on Loxley Road. the victim later died at the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public to help identify two suspects who are connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Loxley Road.

Police said the shooting happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on February 5 in the 20 block of Loxley Road. That's where officers found 62-year-old Terri Miller with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.

Miller's death marks the seventh homicide of 2023 for the City of Portsmouth, police said.

On Thursday, Portsmouth PD released surveillance images of two suspects from the crime scene. The unknown individuals are wearing black hoodies and face masks, and are also seen holding a catalytic converter.

Investigators are searching for two unknown suspects connected to the Loxley Road Homicide. Follow this link to read the updated news release: https://t.co/hVf6E857yG pic.twitter.com/HprNQDlSW2 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 9, 2023