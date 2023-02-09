Police release surveillance pictures of Portsmouth homicide suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public to help identify two suspects who are connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Loxley Road.
Police said the shooting happened sometime before 10:30 a.m. on February 5 in the 20 block of Loxley Road. That's where officers found 62-year-old Terri Miller with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died two days later.
Miller's death marks the seventh homicide of 2023 for the City of Portsmouth, police said.
On Thursday, Portsmouth PD released surveillance images of two suspects from the crime scene. The unknown individuals are wearing black hoodies and face masks, and are also seen holding a catalytic converter.
If you have any information about this homicide or the suspects seen in the photos, you're can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.