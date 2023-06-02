Portsmouth man pleads guilty to possessing a machine gun

21-year-old Trashawn Newsome was arrested in October of last year. He has now pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun and is scheduled for sentencing November 30.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Portsmouth man who was arrested in October last year has pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Trashawn Newsome was on the scene of a stolen car investigation near Camelot Boulevard back in October of 2022. Newsome was speaking to the people inside the stolen vehicle.

Chesapeake police tried to stop the stolen vehicle and ordered Newsome and another person on the scene to get to the ground. Newsome then put something into his vehicle through the driver's side window.

Police then conducted a K9 narcotics search and found 120 grams of marijuana, a scale, plastic baggies, and a Glock 22, Gen 4 semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and an attached component that converted the handgun into a fully automatic gun.