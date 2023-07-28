Portsmouth man extradited to New Jersey, accused of killing town councilwoman

On February 1, police found Sayreville, New Jersey Town Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death near her car.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — New Jersey prosecutors say a Portsmouth man accused of killing a New Jersey councilwoman earlier this year has been extradited to the Garden State.

On February 1, police found Sayreville, New Jersey Town Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death near her car.

Investigators said they linked 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum of Portsmouth to the crime when they learned both he and Dwumfour attended the same church group and she had his cell phone number in her contacts.

Bynum was arrested in Chesapeake on May 30 on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.