50-year-old Norfolk man charged, accused of soliciting child through dating app

Officers arrested Robert Clark, 50, after he showed up at a child's home, and family members called police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man after they say he intended to have sex with a child.

Victoria Varnedoe, the spokesperson for PPD, said officers arrested Robert Clark after he showed up at a child's home Tuesday, and family members called police.

Police think the Norfolk man met the child through a dating app.

Varnedoe didn't share any information about the minor.

Clark is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, possession of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.