50-year-old Norfolk man charged, accused of soliciting child through dating app

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man after they say he intended to have sex with a child.
Victoria Varnedoe, the spokesperson for PPD, said officers arrested Robert Clark after he showed up at a child's home Tuesday, and family members called police.
Police think the Norfolk man met the child through a dating app.
Varnedoe didn't share any information about the minor.
Clark is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, possession of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The Portsmouth Police Department asked anyone who thinks their child might have had close contact with Clark to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 and ask for Det. Holley or Sgt. Foster.