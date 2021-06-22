x
50-year-old Norfolk man charged, accused of soliciting child through dating app

Officers arrested Robert Clark, 50, after he showed up at a child's home, and family members called police.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man after they say he intended to have sex with a child.

Victoria Varnedoe, the spokesperson for PPD, said officers arrested Robert Clark after he showed up at a child's home Tuesday, and family members called police.

Police think the Norfolk man met the child through a dating app.

Varnedoe didn't share any information about the minor.

Clark is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, possession of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Portsmouth Police Department asked anyone who thinks their child might have had close contact with Clark to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 and ask for Det. Holley or Sgt. Foster.

