Portsmouth man arrested on charges of rape

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 21, 2021.

A Portsmouth man was arrested on Sept. 30 for multiple charges related to rape.

On Monday, the Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson said Michael Earl Lee, 55, will face charges of rape and six counts of forcible sodomy.

Police arrested him after a call for help from the 1000 block of Liston Lane. That's close to Cavalier Boulevard in southern Portsmouth.

The police department didn't share many details about the crime and didn't share victim information to protect the person's privacy.

There's no word yet on when Lee will be brought to court for the charges.

Portsmouth police officers are still investigating this case.