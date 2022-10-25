Man charged with murder plot of 2 witnesses in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police charged 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz with plotting the murder of two people.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, Portsmouth police charged a man with plotting the murder of two people.

According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice for witness intimidation.

Ortiz was organizing the murder of two witnesses in pending cases he's involved in, the department said.

He's currently held without bond in the Portsmouth City Jail.