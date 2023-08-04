Portsmouth man faces charges in Suffolk Starbucks shooting, police say

Keaun Quante Barrett, 29, will face charges of attempted malicious wounding, but police haven't executed warrants for his arrest.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man will be charged in the shooting at a Suffolk Starbucks last month, police said.

Keaun Quante Barrett, 29, will face charges of attempted malicious wounding, but police haven't executed warrants for his arrest. Police tell 13News Now Barrett was the person who had been shot.

The shooting happened July 27 at the Starbucks in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard. The Suffolk Police Department responded around 10:18 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a Barrett suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Barrett and another person were arguing inside the coffee shop, which resulted in a physical fight. Barrett was then shot outside of the Starbucks, near the parking lot, according to police.

The person who fired the gun ran off but Suffolk police officers apprehended them not far from where the shooting happened. The next day, a spokesperson with Suffolk police said they were released from custody.

Medics took Barrett to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, Suffolk police say charges have been filed against Barrett, but warrants for his arrest have not yet been executed.