Portsmouth man found guilty in shooting police officer in 2017

Will Patterson Jr. was only 15 years old when he reportedly shot a Portsmouth police officer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was found guilty of shooting a police officer nearly five years later.

Will Patterson Jr. was only 15 years old at the time of the crime.

In November of 2017, Officer Angelina Baaklini was in her patrol car when she spotted Patterson. She recognized Patterson as a runaway and tried to detain him.

That's when Patterson reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.