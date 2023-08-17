Portsmouth man indicted for murder of New Jersey councilwoman

On Feb. 1, police found Sayreville, New Jersey Town Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death near her car.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A New Jersey grand jury indicted a Portsmouth man for the murder of a councilwoman.

On February 1, police found Sayreville, New Jersey Town Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot to death near her car.

Investigators said they linked 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, to the crime when they learned both he and Dwumfour attended the same church group and she had his cellphone number in her contacts.

Bynum was arrested in Chesapeake on May 30.

A Middlesex County, New Jersey grand jury indicted Bynum for first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.