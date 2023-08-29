Portsmouth man pleads guilty to sexually coercing a child

Prosecutors say 31-year-old James Wentworth engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A member of the Civil Air Patrol has admitted to sex crimes against children.

James Wentworth pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexually coercing a child. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Portsmouth man engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor.

Police found emails he used to exchange explicit messages with the child, which included instructions for the minor to delete the emails.