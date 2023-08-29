Portsmouth man pleads guilty to sexually coercing a child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A member of the Civil Air Patrol has admitted to sex crimes against children.
James Wentworth pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexually coercing a child. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Portsmouth man engaged in multiple sex acts with a minor.
Police found emails he used to exchange explicit messages with the child, which included instructions for the minor to delete the emails.
Wentworth's sentencing is set for January 9, 2024, and faces between a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.