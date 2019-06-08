NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possessing a gun.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Jameel Malik Simmons was seen by multiple Chesapeake police officers selling heroin to a customer outside his apartment.

After police arrested Simmons, they obtained a search warrant for his home and found more heroin and a loaded gun in a kitchen cabinet.

Simmons pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 7.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Simmons will be sentenced by a federal court judge.