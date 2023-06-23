Portsmouth man pleads guilty to 'zombie' drug offense

According to the DOJ, mixing Xylazine with fentanyl "increases overdose deaths and severe medical complications..."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute Friday.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Ali L. Scott, Jr. pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute para-flourofentanyl mixed with Xylazine, a combination known as the "Zombie drug." He also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 10, 2022, authorities executed arrest warrants on Scott. Police found a firearm near him and a backpack with 23.76 grams of a mixture containing para-flurofentanyl and Xylazine.

According to the DOJ, mixing Xylazine with fentanyl "increases overdose deaths and severe medical complications — including terrible flesh wounds causing rotting of the skin and leading to amputation."