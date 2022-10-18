Portsmouth man gets over 12 years in prison for distributing cocaine

Craig Antonio Dawson, 51, was involved in operating a "drug stash house" across from an elementary school, according to the Department of Justice.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison Tuesday for distributing cocaine after at least two felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

The DOJ said two other Portsmouth men were co-conspirators: Charles Boomer, 46, and Keith Redman, 27.

On Sept. 17, 2018, Redman was shot at the drug stash house. The DOJ said officers found Dawson, Boomer and Redman in a car with drugs and a gun used in the shooting on the floorboard within reach of all three of them.

Dawson and Boomer were arrested and then released from jail within a few weeks. By the next summer, the DOJ said the men had moved to another drug stash house in Portsmouth and been the subject of three controlled buys of cocaine coordinated by law enforcement.

In 2020, Boomer and Redman were sentenced to 16 years and 10 years in prison respectively.

Since 2018, four others, all from Portsmouth, have been sentenced in connection with this case: