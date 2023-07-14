Portsmouth man sentenced for having firearm used in 7-year-old's murder

A Portsmouth man will spend 12 years behind bars for possessing a firearm used in the 2020 murder of a young girl.

According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Antonyo Taylor possessed a gun that was used in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, along with another firearm used in a second shooting.

In December 2020, Taylor told people "that he wanted to go shoot at rival gang members," the DOJ said. Taylor and others reportedly drove up to a car that Taylor thought had rival gang members inside.

The DOJ said Taylor then fired his gun.

"During this shooting, one of the passengers in the second vehicle, a 7-year-old girl, was shot and killed," the DOJ wrote in a press release.

In a separate instance, Taylor straw purchased a fire another gun in September 2020. Taylor admitted he used this firearm in a separate shooting in October 2020 in Portsmouth that did not result in injuries.

Portsmouth police arrested Taylor, along with two others, in December 2020.

Police said the 7-year-old girl, Mylani Everette, died that Christmas Eve from her injuries.