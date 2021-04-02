Portsmouth man sentenced for distributing fentanyl, heroin that caused overdoses

A Portsmouth man was sentenced to spend 11 years in prison, after being convicted of dealing in hard drugs that led to multiple overdoses and one person's death.

A release from the Department of Justice Thursday said 29-year-old Deshawn Jones sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to someone in November, 2018, and that person ended up dying from a related overdose.

"Jones continued to sell narcotics after learning of C.H.’s death, and when police executed a search warrant at his Portsmouth home in June 2019, they found fentanyl, heroin, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine," the release said.

He was determined to be working with a criminal group based in Hampton Roads, that sold drugs to people in south Hampton Roads and North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Raj Parekh, the acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sent out the notice in conjunction with an immigration and customs special agent and representatives from the Nags Head and Chesapeake police departments.