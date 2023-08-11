Portsmouth man sentenced for staging armed robbery in 2022

"One of the men forced the victim onto the floor, held a gun to his head, and threatened to kill him if he spoke," the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office wrote

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man will serve 10 years in prison for staging an armed robbery at an acquaintance's home in 2022.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 27-year-old De'Shawn Talajuwon Johnson pleaded guilty to armed robbery and statutory burglary from a 2022 home invasion.

The incident happened on Aug. 17, 2022, when the victim invited Johnson to his home in Norfolk. While at the home, Johnson opened the front door and let two other people with firearms into the home.

"One of the men forced the victim onto the floor, held a gun to his head, and threatened to kill him if he spoke," the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office wrote.

Johnson and the two others reportedly stole several of the victim’s belongings, including a handgun, a cell phone, a tablet, and shoes.