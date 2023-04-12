Portsmouth man sentenced to 88 years in prison for shooting a police officer in 2017

Will Patterson Jr. was found guilty of all 12 charges he faced in September of 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man convicted of shooting a police officer in 2017 will now spend 88 years in prison.

Wednesday's decision comes after a three-day trial in September, where a jury found Will Patterson Jr. guilty on all 12 charges he faced:

Attempted aggravated murder,

Aggravated malicious wounding

Malicious injury to a law enforcement officer

3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

4 counts of shooting in public with bodily injury

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Patterson was sentenced to 160 years behind bars, but 54 of those years were suspended.

“It has been our only goal to fight to the best of our ability to provide justice for our victim and everyone who worked to save her life back in 2017. We have great respect for the court’s sentencing decision today and we are grateful for the jury’s service back in September. We are proud to have contributed to making Portsmouth a safer place for all," Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Haille Hogfeldt and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Camden Freeman said in a statement.

In November 2017, Officer Angelina Baaklini White was in her patrol car when she spotted Patterson. She recognized Patterson as a runaway and tried to detain him.

That's when Patterson reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

Patterson was 15 years old at the time.

During the September trial, closing arguments from prosecutors with the office of Portsmouth's Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales asserted that Patterson had fired upon Baaklini with intent, saying that someone could not fire six shots from a loaded weapon without intent.

Patterson's attorneys argued back, saying that Patterson was more reactionary because of him not feeling safe and that he was trying to escape the situation.