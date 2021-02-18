Portsmouth man, woman charged with 2nd-degree murder, child abuse after baby's death

Police said Talaysia Nelson, 18, and Rocky Ali Mugynei II, 18, were both arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the child's death.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and woman were charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse Thursday in Portsmouth, after a baby died on Feb. 9.

Police said Talaysia Nelson, 18, and Rocky Ali Mugynei II, 18, were both arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the child's death.

The department said the crime happened in the 10th block of Suburban Circle.

Officials did not share any more about the circumstances leading up to the death.

The baby's age was not shared, but police described him or her as "an infant."

Police are still investigating this crime. If you know anything that might help detectives, call Portsmouth Major Crimes at 757.393.8536, or the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.