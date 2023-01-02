Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June.
Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
The deadly shooting happened on June 7, 2022, on Maple Avenue.
Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:
- 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee
- 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears
- 34-year-old Ashley Merricks
- 66-year-old Samuel Jones
According to online court documents, aggravated murder charges along with several gun charges were dropped.
However, some charges were nolle prosequi, including shooting/stabbing in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.