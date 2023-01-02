Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

Several charges were dropped against the second man arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June.

Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened on June 7, 2022, on Maple Avenue.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

According to online court documents, aggravated murder charges along with several gun charges were dropped.