Portsmouth police to hold press conference on June Maple Avenue quadruple shooting

Raymond Lee Gore faces charges including aggravated murder of several people, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was charged in connection to the June Maple Avenue shooting that left four people dead, court documents obtained by 13News Now show.

The Portsmouth Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to release new information on this case.

Investigators also believe 40-year-old Antwann Gore was involved in the shooting, which happened inside a home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolf Street on June 7. He was charged with four counts of aggravated homicide.

Responding officers found three people dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital days later. The victims are:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

13News Now spoke with people who live near Maple Avenue on Saturday. They said the quadruple shooting left their neighborhood on edge.