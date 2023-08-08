Portsmouth police looking for 12-year-old who ran away

Chasidy Cross was last seen near the 200 block of Dale Drive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away on Monday night.

Chasidy Cross was last seen near the 200 block of Dale Drive at 11 p.m. She was wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, colorful socks, and leopard print slides.

Police described Chasidy as being over five feet tall and weighing about 115 pounds.