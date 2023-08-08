Portsmouth police looking for 12-year-old who ran away

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old girl who they say ran away on Monday night.
Chasidy Cross was last seen near the 200 block of Dale Drive at 11 p.m. She was wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, colorful socks, and leopard print slides.
Police described Chasidy as being over five feet tall and weighing about 115 pounds.
Anyone who knows where Chasidy Cross is located is asked to reach out to the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536 or a tip line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also visit P3 Tips to submit a tip online.