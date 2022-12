It happened before noon in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, in the Port Norfolk section of the city.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting is under investigation in Portsmouth that involved police officers.

It happened before noon in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, in the Port Norfolk section of the city.

Police have released no details about any possible injuries or what led to the shooting.

13News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.