Portsmouth man arrested for online threats, guns seized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man accused of making several online threats is behind bars.

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested 41-year-old Torrey Sutton on Saturday and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which is a Class 5 felony.

Investigators said Sutton was arrested after the public alerted police to several threats posted online, which included references to two mass shootings and a photograph of three guns.

After Sutton's arrest, police filed a Petition for an Emergency Substantial Risk Order, which allowed for authorities to seize Sutton's concealed carry permit. The three guns shown in the photo were also confiscated.

Sutton is currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.