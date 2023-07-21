Woman arrested, months after man's death in Portsmouth

Chardae Alston was arrested and charged with felony homicide and petit larceny in connection to Jimmy Hernandez's overdose death in January.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — What was initially suspected to be an overdose death in Portsmouth is now a murder investigation and a woman is charged with homicide, police said.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to the 4000 block on Jan. 11, 2023, for a possible overdose victim. There they found 40-year-old Jimmy Hernandez unconscious.

Police said life-saving measures were taken, but Hernandez died from the drugs, which investigators said was fentanyl.

Flash forward to July, when police said 29-year-old Chardae Alston was arrested and charged with felony homicide and petit larceny.

Police did not give release any details on the circumstances connecting Alston to Hernandez's death.