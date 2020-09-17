Portsmouth Police: 14-year-old shot near Frederick Boulevard, car crashed on way to hospital

Once the car crashed, a different civilian vehicle took the victim to a local hospital. The 14-year-old's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a 14-year-old child had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body near the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the department said someone (not an ambulance) was taking him to a hospital when their car crashed, on Elliot Avenue.

Then, a different civilian vehicle took him the rest of the way.

Police did not share any other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting. They didn't say if they were looking for a suspect in the case.