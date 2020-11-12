Portsmouth Police arrest man accused of 4 armed robberies, carjacking

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested Travis Deondre “Petey” Wilson Thursday, in a multi-unit investigation collaboration.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department arrested Travis Deondre “Petey” Wilson Thursday, in a multi-unit investigative collaboration.

A release from the department said Wilson is accused of participating in four commercial robberies and a carjacking. Police said he may be charged with other crimes, as investigations continue.

A spokesperson detailed one of the robberies Wilson is charged with, from November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The incident was at the GitGo Food Market in the 1600 block of Rodman Avenue.

"Wilson attempted to rob the location and was challenged by an armed citizen," wrote a police spokesperson. "Wilson engaged in a gun battle inside of the store with the citizen while two toddler-aged children and several other adults were inside of the store. There were no injuries in relation to the shooting during that incident."

Wilson has not faced trial for that incident, or any of the others he is charged with, yet. There was no preliminary trial date shared in the announcement.