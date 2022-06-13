Man arrested, charged with murdering Portsmouth teen back in 2021

Jamel Raiquon Jones was charged with a slew of counts related to a teen's murder that happened in the Park View area of the city back in May 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy.

Monday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers had taken Jamel Raiquon Jones into custody on June 8.

He's charged with a slew of counts related to a teen's murder that happened in the Park View area of the city back on May 31, 2021.

That day, police found the boy shot to death in the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway. They never shared the name of the victim.

Jones was charged with First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.