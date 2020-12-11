Portsmouth Police ask for help identifying suspect from Happy Mini Mart theft

A release from the department said the first case of theft happened on November 6, around 9:30 p.m., at the store in the 3300 block of Victory Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect possibly involved in a larceny at the Happy Mini Mart.

Police said someone took money from an electric gambling table. They said the business owner noticed someone trying to take money from the same machine the next day - November 7.

The photo Portsmouth Police shared came from security footage at the Happy Mini Mart.