Portsmouth police asking for help in homicide case of 17-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives need the public's help solving the deadly shooting case of a 17-year-old girl over the summer.

Police say the homicide took place Aug. 5 in the 2500 block of High Street near London Boulevard.

Lamyricle Lee, 17, was walking to the store with some of her friends when a car stopped in front of them. The driver opened fire and shot Lamyrcle several times. She died later that afternoon at the hospital.

Detectives have exhausted all of their leads trying to solve this crime and are asking for the community's help in getting to the bottom of the case.