Five arrested on drug charges following Portsmouth Police special operation

Police found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and firearms at a house near Prentis Park.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has shared the names of several people arrested and charged following a special operation in late June.

A spokesperson said on June 30, the department executed the operation at a house in Prentis Park near the 1700 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Officers had a search warrant for the home after suspecting drugs were commonly sold there. A public information officer for Portsmouth Police said narcotics were a "longstanding issue" in the area.

During the investigation, police arrested and charged the following suspects:

Thomas Starks Jr . - Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Fentanyl, two counts of Firearm by felon, and Firearm with drugs

. - Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Fentanyl, two counts of Firearm by felon, and Firearm with drugs Marcus Starks - Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute cocaine

- Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute cocaine Jamal Brown Sr. - Charged with Firearm by felon

- Charged with Firearm by felon Sherree Bailey - Charged with Failure to Appear

- Charged with Failure to Appear Sonya Clements - Charged with Failure to Appear, two counts of Revocation

While searching the house, officers with the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Investigation Division found several pieces of evidence.

The PIO said investigators found approximately 47.5 grams of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine, several grams of marijuana, two firearms, $1,206 in cash and drug distribution paraphernalia.