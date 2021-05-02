Portsmouth police detectives arrest accused murderer in Georgia

Police arrested Akime Porter, 35, outside of Atlanta in Lawrenceville, Ga. He's accused of killing 32-year-old Tony Deans.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said Friday that they arrested a man in Georgia who was wanted for murder.

Detectives from the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit took Akime R. Porter into custody Thursday in Lawrenceville, Ga. outside of Atlanta.

Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans on Jan. 3 on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth. Officers got to street around 12:15 a.m. and found Deans shot in the upper part of his body.

Detectives initially looked for two other people whom they thought may have been connected to the murder. After interviewing them, investigators said they no longer were people of interest in the case.