x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Portsmouth police investigating homicide, seeking suspect information

According to a release, police received a call at 4:43 p.m. on November 12 that there had been a shooting near the 1000 block of Seventh Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 1, 2021. 

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide, and they are searching for the suspect. 

According to a release, police received a call at 4:43 p.m. on November 12 that there had been a shooting near the 1000 block of 7th Street.

When they arrived to the scene, they found Jaquan Phillip Johnson, 28, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, but he died shortly thereafter. 

Upon investigating, police have released information on a suspect. 

He is described as being a black male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt with red, white and blue on the front that may have been the Tommy Hilfiger brand. He was also wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black facemask. 

Credit: Victoria Varnedoe
An image that captures the alleged suspect involved in the shooting on November 12.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online here.  

You can remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest you can be rewarded up to $1,000. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Norfolk Police Search for Man Breaking into Homes