Portsmouth police investigating homicide, seeking suspect information

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide, and they are searching for the suspect.

According to a release, police received a call at 4:43 p.m. on November 12 that there had been a shooting near the 1000 block of 7th Street.

When they arrived to the scene, they found Jaquan Phillip Johnson, 28, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, but he died shortly thereafter.

Upon investigating, police have released information on a suspect.

He is described as being a black male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt with red, white and blue on the front that may have been the Tommy Hilfiger brand. He was also wearing blue jeans, white shoes and a black facemask.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online here.