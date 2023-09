Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting a "walk-in shooting victim" at a hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a person showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night, Portsmouth police said.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting a "walk-in shooting victim" seeking treatment at a hospital. There's no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.

Officials did not release details about the location of the shooting or any suspect information.