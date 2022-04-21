Boy seriously injured in Madison Street shooting, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was seriously injured in a shooting in the area of Jefferson Park on Thursday morning.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Madison Street. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said they got the call a few minutes after 8:30 a.m.
According to the police department, the boy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. Crime scene tape has been placed in the parking lot in front of the Save & Save Supermarket.
The police department hasn't shared information about any possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call the police department or the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.