Boy seriously injured in Madison Street shooting, Portsmouth police say

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Madison Street, Portsmouth police said. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was seriously injured in a shooting in the area of Jefferson Park on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Madison Street. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said they got the call a few minutes after 8:30 a.m.

According to the police department, the boy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. Crime scene tape has been placed in the parking lot in front of the Save & Save Supermarket.

The police department hasn't shared information about any possible suspects or what led to the shooting.