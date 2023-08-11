Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is near Jefferson Street and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police responded around 9:30 a.m.
Police didn't share the man's condition or what led to the shooting but said it is being investigated.
Details are limited, but 13News Now is expecting more information from the Portsmouth Police Department.
Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to the police at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887. People can also use P3 Tips to submit a tip online.