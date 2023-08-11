Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say

Police didn't share the man's condition or what led to the shooting but said it is being investigated.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is near Jefferson Street and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police responded around 9:30 a.m.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is expecting more information from the Portsmouth Police Department.