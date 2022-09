A man with a deadly gunshot wound was found near the intersection of South Street and Green Street, the department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon.

In a Tweet put out just before 3:30 p.m., the department said a man with a fatal gunshot wound had been found.

PPD said the body was found near the intersection of South Street and Green Street.

No information about a suspect had been released when this article was published.