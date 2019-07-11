PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said two men were shot Wednesday night.

Police said they got a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue at 7:14 p.m. Officers found a man with a non-life threatening wound.

While at that scene, a call for another gunshot victim came in.

Police received the second call at 7:18 p.m. for a victim in the 400 block of Broad Street. They found a man with serious injury to his torso. Police learned that he was also shot in the 300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, but ran to the 400 block of Broad Street.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police haven't said anything else about the victims or the shootings. They said they didn't have any information about a shooter.